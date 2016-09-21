Waterton Wildlife Weekend approaches

A series of walks, talks and adventures led by experts is planned for Waterton Wildlife Weekend on Sept. 23-25.

Guests can sign up for anything from a hike guided by an ecologist who is sharing insight into the intricate workings each species’ inter-dependence upon one another, to learning to photograph the beauty of the night sky.

From 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, photographer and author of Waterton Wild Ian Wilson will share personal encounters with wildlife, along with some images he has captured in the park.

Alan Dyer will lead a session titled Night Sky Photography beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

From 6-8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, elk researcher Dale Paton will lead a session titled “The Fall Rut,” which includes a look at some of the 800 elk that converge on Waterton each year.

From 8:15-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sarah Bassing will share knowledge she has gathered from her research with gray wolves throughout the Rocky Mountains.

Lyndon Penner will lead a walk through the fall colours during the presentation “The Needs of Seeds” from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday.

Bear expert Charlie Russell — son of the famous Canadian wilderness guide and author Andy Russell — will lead a session titled “Bears of Waterton” from 9:15-11:45 a.m. Saturday.

From 2:15-4:30 p.m. Russell will lead a walk while he talks about man and nature in the past, present and future.

Wilson leads another photography session on Saturday, and Frank Weinschenk leads another session titled “The Computer Side of Photography.”

John Russell leads a walk from 1-4 p.m. Saturday titled “Understanding Ungulates,” in which he talks about animal habits, habitats and relationships with each other.

Wes Olson will present a slide show about bisons and their habitats from across Canada and the U.S. from 5-6 p.m.

From 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Alan Dyer will talk about the night sky and star-gazing.

The fall rut, wolves on the move, ungulates and bison sessions will be repeated Sunday, Sept. 25.

From 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. people can help repair salamander fences to help the creatures cross the road.

Waterton Wildlife Weekend wraps up with Tea at the Hawk’s Nest, hosted by Charlie Russell at his studio and home from 1:45-4 p.m.

Waterton Wildlife Weekend is one of the last weekends guests can camp in the park.

Waterton boasts more than 250 species of birds, 60 species of mammals, 24 species of fish, and eight species of reptiles and amphibians.

Each of these are up for guests viewing and learning pleasure, all weekend long.

To find out more, go to https://mywaterton.ca/about and follow the links for Wildlife Weekend 2016.