Willow Creek Gospel Jamboree hosts fund-raising concert

Two Willow Creek Gospel Jamboree performers will be featured Friday, Oct. 21 in a fund-raising concert in Fort Macleod.

The Singing Hills and Pete and the Re-Petes will perform in the jamboree’s annual fall fund-raiser at 7 p.m. at the Empress Theatre.

Proceeds from the concert will help fund the 2017 gospel jamboree at Granum.

The first 70 tickets sold include a gospel jamboree 20th anniversary memento.

In addition, there will be draws for doors prizes and other giveaways throughout the evening.

The Singing Hills are a southern gospel family band from Three Hills that got its start at Briercrest Bible College.

The family played at a local missions conference and was flooded with requests from people who saw the show to come to their communities across North America.

Roger Hill, his wife Patti and their four daughters accepted the calling and hit the road.

The Singing Hills are know for their heartfelt sincerity, close family harmonies, original songs and sense of humour.

The Singing Hills have recorded more than 12 albums and have performed on television.

At present the band consists of Roger and Patti Hill, daughters Kari, Kelli and Kim, and Kim’s husband Kevin Elias.

Pete and the Re-Petes are a Fort Macleod-area band that has performed in concerts across Alberta.

Pete Van Waardhuizen studied organ at Mount Royal University in Calgary and was a church organist for 15 years. He now works as a full-time organ and piano technician.

The Re-Petes are Van Waardhuizen daughters Corina on piano, Joni on trumpet, Helen on violin and Janette on pan flute.

Tickets are available at the Empress Theatre office, at 403-553-4404 and www.macleodempress.com.