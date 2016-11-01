Edith Zoeteman of Fort Macleod, mother of Deborah Zoeteman, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, at the age of 79 years with her daughter by her side.

Besides her daughter Deborah Zoeteman, Edith is survived by her grandchild Fallon Campbell; sisters Shirley, Linda and Sharon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Edith was predeceased by her parents Roddy and Lillian Hilliard and her son Trent Zoeteman.

Edith was born in Fort Macleod to a farming family and eventually married Sam Zoeteman and moved out to Pearce Farms.

Edith eventually moved into Fort Macleod where she worked at the post office for many years.

Upon retiring, Edith filled her time with various volunteer work until she found her calling as the president of Fort Macleod Citizens On Patrol (COP). She continued in her role as president until ALS no longer allowed her to fulfill her duties.

Edith was a much-loved and valuable member of the community.

Edith’s most cherished possessions were her son Trent, her daughter Deborah and her much-beloved granddaughter Fallon. She will be forever missed.

Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Society of Alberta, 874 10th St. N.E., Calgary, T2E 8W1.

A private family service will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.