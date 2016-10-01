Zoeteman, Maureen (Kit)

Maureen (Kit) Zoeteman of Fort Macleod, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Zoeteman, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the age of 77 years.

Kit is survived by her family: two sons, Christopher Zoeteman of Fort Macleod and Quentin Zoeteman of Lethbridge; one daughter, Bonnie Love of Whitehorse; five grandchildren, Drayton Zoeteman, Colton Zoeteman, Taylor Love, Fraser Love and Aiden Love; one sister Evelyn Hurry; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Besides her loving husband Kit was predeceased by her parents Ron and Gertie Atherfold and her son Andy Zoeteman.

Kit was born in Nipawin, Sask. on March 10, 1939 to Ron and Gertie Atherfold. Kit grew up and graduated from high school in Nanaimo, B.C. She moved to Alberta in 1963, reconnecting with cousins in Calgary and Fort Macleod.

There she met and married Larry Zoeteman in 1967 and joined Larry on the Zoeteman farm. She raised three sons and was reunited with her daughter Bonnie in 1998.

In the community, she was known for her work with Trinity United Church and enjoyed delivering her eggs to her many friends in the community. In her final years she struggled with Alzheimer’s and resided at Fort Macleod Extendicare.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, at Trinity United Church, 220 20th St., Fort Macleod, with Rev. Eras Van Zyl officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Lethbridge, 402, 740 Fourth St. S., Lethbridge, T1J 0N9.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 of visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.