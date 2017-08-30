Annual golf tournament in Fort Macleod aids Heart and Stroke Foundation

A Fort Macleod golf tournament has topped the fund-raising goal set by organizers five years ago.

The fifth annual 27-Hole 2-Man Classic at the Fort Macleod Golf Club earlier this month raised $3,002.50 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

That brings to $13,415 the total the tournament has raised over five years, well ahead of the $10,000 goal set by organizers Shawn O’Sullivan and his father Randy.

“We are deeply grateful to them,” Trish York of the Heart and Stroke Foundation said. “Each year, they put in a tremendous number of hours organizing this very fun event.”

The O’Sullivans started the tournament in 2013 in honour of a friend’s father who had recently died from a heart attack.

“I started thinking about my family and friends and how hard it would be to lose them unexpectedly like that,” Shawn O’Sullivan said.

The O’Sullivans enlisted the support of family, friends, golfers and the business community to support the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“The thing I love most about the tournament is that over five years the loyal players, overwhelmingly supportive sponsors and volunteers have been able to create a one of a kind tournament that puts five decades worth of Fort Macleod and area golfers on the same course together playing good golf and most importantly raising money for a great cause,” O’Sullivan said. “This creates a fantastic atmosphere because people know that regardless of winning or losing they have done something positive and had a blast doing it, that is a feeling that never gets old.”

York agreed.

“It is a well-loved event and the O’Sullivan family have the biggest hearts and the most amazing work ethic to pull this off every year,” said York, who is fund development co-ordinator in southern Alberta for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Shawn O’Sullivan, manager of the Fort Macleod Golf Club, developed a hybrid golf tournament format for the Classic.

“I had thought of every angle and tried to incorporate everything I could to make it more of an experience then just a golf tournament,” O’Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan developed a format that appeals to both competitive and recreational golfers.

Teams are made up of two players and the teams play three different formats over the 27 holes.

On the first nine holes they play best ball, and on the second nine they play modified scotch.

Through the final nine holes the format switches to a two-man scramble.

Participants have the chance to win prizes and take part in fun games within the tournament.