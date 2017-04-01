art wamsteeker

On Thursday, March 30, 2017, we said goodbye to our Opa, as he was ushered into heaven, lifted up and free. A man of faith, a man of strength and unending devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Art will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Tina; his children Irene Ducharme and her children Danielle (Steven), Camille (Kolby) and Brett (Cassie); Jackie (Dean), and their daughters Alex and Megan (Ross); Arthur (Debbie) and their children Corey (Jordan), Joel and Keely; Brian (Carla) and their sons Blake (Kayla), Jesse and Benjamin; Jody; and six great grandchildren.

Art is survived by his sister, Teresa Karsten; in-laws Jackie Wamsteeker, Ena Wamsteeker, Jo Wamsteeker and his wife’s family of 11 siblings and their spouses.

Art was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Sjaan Wamsteeker; brothers Bram, Wim, Nick, Jake, Henk, Bernie and Pete; sisters Marie, Alie and Betty; son-in-law Kim Ducharme; and parents-in-law Jan and Jacobje Uffels.

Art was born June 5, 1937 in Pijanacker, Holland. He immigrated to Canada with his family in 1950 at the age of 12. At the age of 16 he went to Calgary to work for Poole Construction. He then started his dream job driving cattleliner for Eamor’s. In 1962 Art moved to Fort Macleod to begin working for Vanee Livestock.

Art and Tina were married Aug. 3, 1962 and together raised their family in Fort Macleod. Art owned and operated his own livestock hauling company, Art’s Cattleliner Service from 1966-’99.

We will miss all the teasing, fun and laughs that filled our days when you were near, but know you live on in us now.

“It is precious for me to see my faithful ones come home” Psalm 116:15.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Granum Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Henry Veldboom officiating.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.