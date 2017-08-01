Banville, Claude

Claude Banville, born June 15, 1939, was called to his resting place on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Claude was predeceased by his parents; two brothers; four sisters–in–law; two brothers-in-law and one great grandchild, leaving to mourn and cherish his memories four daughters, Theresa (Walter), Janine, Tammy and Julie (Danny); 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters.

Claude was raised in Manitoba but he sure loved Alberta, where he raised his family and had lots of great friends. Claude moved to Fort Macleod in 1980 where he had his own business, “Banstan Construction,” with his partner Steve.

Claude held his certificate as a Journeyman carpenter and was always helping out with any kind of work that involved wood, from building houses to renovations to dollhouses and birdhouses. He was often referred to as “Jack of all trades.”

Claude made sure to return home every summer to enjoy the cabin and fishing with his family. He always had an open heart and home for any friends and family of his and his four daughters becoming an important part in many lives of many people here in Fort Macleod. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for many years.

Claude will be forever remembered for his giving nature and amazing smile.

There will be a celebration of life held in Fort Macleod at the Legion with the date to follow.

As per Claude’s wishes, his ashes will be laid to rest in St-Pierre-Joly’s, Man. at a later date.