Barr, Norman Kenneth

Norman Kenneth Barr of Airdrie passed away Dec. 11, 2016 in Calgary hospital at the age of 84.

Norm was born on the farm in the Hazelmere district on June 3, 1932.

Norm worked many jobs over the years including 10 years with Calgary Transit, 10 years with Airdrie Transit and he owned and operated Breezy Acres Tree Farm and Bobcat.

Norm is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Peggy; one daughter; two sons; brother Lloyd (Donna); sisters Elma (David) Jessop and Merna Wiedwald.

Norm was predeceased by his parents Victor and Sophia Barr; son Sam; sister Evelyn; and brother Blair.

The family are holding an open house to share memories honouring Norm on Saturday, May 6 from 1-4 p.m. at the Ardenville Social Centre.