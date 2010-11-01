Bron, Gerhard (Gerald) Eiberdinus

For a small moment have I forsaken thee; but with great mercies will I gather thee. Isaiah 54:7

On Saturday, April 1, 2017, Gerhard (Gerald) Eiberdinus Bron of Fort Macleod passed away after a brief illness of cancer at the age of 55.

Gerhard is survived by his dear wife Christine (van Ee) of 33 years; his seven children Jacqueline and fiance Immanuel Kashihalwa; Leonard; Justin and Amber Bron and their children Dawson and Dakota; Marianne; Gerald and fiance Janelle Van Huigenbos; Veronica; and Jenita.

Gerhard is also survived by his siblings Peter and Cora Bron, Klasina and Zweer de Bruin, Loys and Aantje Bron, Nelly and Cees Meijering, Johanna and Kees Noordzij, Leendert Bron, Sam and Anneke De Visser, Henri and Petra Van Herk, Lyda and Koos Scherpenisse; and his in-laws Glenda Bron, Jane and Jake de Peuter, Anne Siebenga, Jeanette and Martin Slingerland, Gerda and Les McDaniel, John and Caroline vanEe, George and Ritva vanEe, Albert and Joanne vanEe, Arlene and Henry Bakker as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and their families in the Netherlands as well as in Canada

Gerhard was predeceased by his parents Peter and Johanna Bron; parents-in-laws Jan and Gerritje van Ee and his brother-in-law Wieger Siebenga.

Gerhard was born on June 30, 1961 in Koog aan de Zaan, the Netherlands and immigrated to Canada in 1983. Gerhard worked as a farm hand until 1994 when he then moved with his wife and children to work on the mission field in Bolivia. He moved back to Canada where he worked on a small farm he bought.

Gerhard was involved in many aspects of the Netherlands Reformed Church. The youth were bound upon his heart. In August 2014 Gerhard moved to Grand Rapids, MI to study for the ministry until his death.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects between 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the Fort Macleod Netherlands Reformed Congregation, 2608 Seventh Ave., Fort Macleod.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2017, at the Lethbridge Netherlands Reformed Congregation, Highway 3 and R.R. 8-21-1 (Green Prairie Highway), Lethbridge, with Rev. A.H. Verhoef, officiating. Interment to follow in the Union Cemetery in Fort Macleod.

Flowers are gratefully declined. Those who wish, memorial donations can be made to Bethesda Care Home, 701 3A St. S., Picture Butte, T0K 1V0.

