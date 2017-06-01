Bueckert, Mary Edith

Mary Edith Bueckert of Pincher Creek, beloved wife of the late Peter Bueckert, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the age of 83 years.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie (Richard) Ruzek and Wendy (Keary) Ashton; her son Dale Bueckert; her grandchildren, Kevin (Chrystal) Pace, Bryon (Nicole) Bueckert, Jaime Bueckert, Jordan Ruzek, Skylar Bueckert and Dylan Ashton; her great grandchildren, Felicity Bueckert, Leanne Bueckert, Monte Bueckert, Isabelle Bueckert, Katelyn Bueckert, William Pace and Hayley Pace; her two sisters, Bernice Johnson and Marge Laycraft; her two brothers, Ted Webber and Bruce Webber; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

On Dec. 8, 1933 Mary was born to Edna and Harold Charles Webber in their family car on the way to the High River hospital. She was the third of five children.

In the spring of 1956, Mary married the love of her life, Peter (Shorty) Bueckert. The new couple took the opportunity to work and live on many different cattle ranches all over southwestern Alberta, during which they would welcome three beautiful children.

Peter and Mary always enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great grand children whether it was going for a road trip through the mountains, having a picnic, or just playing a good game of Saskatchewan rummy.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Eden’s Funeral Home in Fort Macleod, 2424 Fifth Ave., with Rev. Eras Van Zyl officiating.

Flowers are gratefully declined. Those who wish to may make memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, P.O. Box 2211, Lethbridge, T1J 4K7 or Fort Macleod Fire Department. P.O. Box 1420, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.