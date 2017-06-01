Butler, Sophie Christina

Sophie Christina Butler, was born on April 11, 1932 in Kandahar, Sask., the ninth of 12 children to Karl and Phillippina (Minny) Heichert. On Oct. 30, 2016 with family by her side, Sophie quietly passed away after a five-year struggle with dementia.

At the age of 17 Sophie ventured out from the farm where she grew up and moved to Fort Macleod, where in 1950 she met and married her husband of 62 years William Peter Butler. They had three children, ,Daryl, Ross and Janet, before moving to Edmonton where their fourth child Sharon was born. In 1963 they resettled, this time out on the west coast in Richmond, B.C., where they remained to raise their family.

Sophie was a fantastic person who played an important part of the lives of many people. She was an adoring daughter, a dedicated sister, a loyal friend and a devoted wife but most of all we were blessed to have her as a wonderful loving, caring mother who always unselfishly put her family first.

Over the years Mom was an avid bowler who also loved to play bingo. She worked full-time at many jobs from a waitress to postal worker all while caring for her family.

Mom had an incredible amount of energy and was always on the go keeping an unbelievably clean and tidy house. Heaven forbid if she paid you a visit and your home wasn’t spotless because it surely was before she left.

Mom was also very talented in the kitchen where she loved to cook and bake for her family. Almost every Sunday mom would put these talents to good use cooking a mean roast beef or a delicious turkey dinner with the best gravy ever and the smell of fresh homemade bread always lingered in the air as we would all gather at her house for a wonderful meal and an evening of fun and games.

Sophie was predeceased by her mother Minny; her father Karl; her 11 brothers and sisters; her husband Bill Butler (2012); and her daughter Janet Lynn (1958).

Sophie is survived by her son Daryl (Kathy), son Ross and daughter Sharon (Barry); grandchildren Mark, Bonnie, Stacy, Ryan, Eric and Trysten; great grandchildren Danika, Jakob, Jenna, Kyle, Brooklyn and Noah.

Mom will be laid to rest in Fort Macleod, joining her husband Bill and daughter Janet.

Mom, we already miss you so much, you were the glue and strength of this family, you taught us so much except how to live without you! We hold you forever in our hearts and from time to time tears of memory will stream down our cheeks as we cherish all of the heart felt moments we shared. You are finally at peace and holding Janet in your arms once again. We will love you forever.