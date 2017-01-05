Christmas came early this year for Corinne Conner of Fort Macleod.

Conner’s name was drawn Dec. 23 as the winner of the Holiday Shopping Spree sponsored by the Fort Macleod Chamber of Commerce.

Conner received $3,000 in certificates redeemable at businesses that participated in the shopping promotion.

Conner was surprised to win, saying it was always her hope the winner would be someone who really needed the prize.

Conner planned to share her reward with a number of people in order to spread her good fortune.

People entered the contest by putting their name in a draw box at one of the participating businesses.

Shopping Spree committee chairman Andrew Buesekom worked the phones hard, and attracted what is believed to be a record $3,000 in gift certificates.

Last year, Tsitsi (Itsy) Ettienne received $1,350 worth of gift certificates when her name was drawn as the shopping spree winner.

The Chamber of Commerce organizes the Shopping Spree as part of its efforts to encourage people to shop locally during the Christmas season.

Participating businesses made a cash contribution to the program and will honour the gift certificates.

The gift certificates can be redeemed at the participating businesses for regular-priced merchandise.

The gift certificates cannot be redeemed for cash.

Participating Fort Macleod businesses in 2016 included A&W Restaurant, Alberta Hardware and Variety, ATB Financial, Avail CPA, Bloem Floral Design, Boutique Hair and Gifts, Cafe Orange, China City Restaurant, CIBC, Crazy Stitch, Davis Dodge, Delcan Building Materials, Don‘s Barber Shop, Economy Cashway Lumber, Edgewater Companion Veterinary Clinic, Empress Theatre, Et Cetera, Extra Foods Fort Macleod, Extra Foods Gas Bar, Fort Macleod Agencies, Fort Macleod Chiropractic and Third Wave Fitness, Fort Macleod Vet Clinic, Fort Pharmacy, GMS Mechanical, Going Green Enviro Clean, Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, Herb’s Service, His and Hers Hair Styles, JN Contracting Pellet Barbecue, Larson’s Tire Shop, Lee Holfeld RMT Massage, Mac Auto, Macleod Restaurant and Lounge, Mereski Jewellers, NAPA Auto Parts, Nerds On Site, Optical Studio, Perfect Touch Massage and Spa, Red Apple, Rexall Drug Store, Scougall Motors, Silver Grill Restaurant, Southern Sportswear The Source/Photo Plus, The Collective Antique Shop, The Macleod Gazette, Top Shelf Liquor, Town and Country Liquor Store, Trail’s End Gallery and Kush Fine Arts, Tru Hardware Fort Macleod, UFA, V2 Fashion, Valley Custom Meats, Webo Syrup Waffles and Xtra Electic Ltd.