Community rallies for STARS volleyball tournament

A record 46 teams competed in three divisions in this year’s 15th annual STARS Co-ed Volleyball Tournament held April 7-9.

The tournament was held at the Fort Macleod and District Sports Centre, where four portable courts were set up, with some games played at W.A. Day school as well.

The tournament was a fund-raiser to sponsor at least one mission by STARS air ambulance.

There were 16 teams competing in the competitive division, 14 teams in the intermediate division and 16 teams in the recreational division.

The competition was intense in all divisions with a lot of close matches as teams pushed to make the playoffs.

In the competitive division, Block Party (Tom Lyon) defeated Notorious DIG (Joshua Day Chief) in an exciting three set final.

The scores were 25-17 for Notorious DIG, 25-21 for Block Party, and 15-9 for Block Party.

Third place in the competitive division was won by Mollyball (Tirone Parker) as they defeated The Has-Beens (Steve Carston) in straight sets by scores of 25-18 and 26-24.

In the intermediate division final, My Bad (Mike Bishop) defeated Midlife Crisis (Jason Jessen) in straight sets. The scores were 25-18 and 25-19.

Third place in the intermediate division was won by Serving Cerveza (Melanie Stelfox) in straight sets over Schell Shock (Jason Schellenberg) by scores of 25-23 and 25-20.

In the recreational division, Granny Panties (Carmen Murray) won in straight sets over Bumpin’ Uglies (Bambi Smith). The scores were 25-15 and 25-21.

Third place in the recreational division went to Mike Bourassa’s team as they defeated Unsure (Barry Campbell) in straight sets. The scores were 25-19 and 25-16

Brandon Beaton won the 50/50 Loonie Ball draw, Patti Dick won the Texas Mickey draw, and Jeff Marthaler won the trip draw sponsored by the Enmax Centre and Fort Macleod Volleyball Club.

The tournament enjoyed strong corporate support, with 32 court sponsors and six sponsors each for scorekeepers, referees and beer gardens.

In addition, the tournament received 58 cash donations.

“We think that the fact that so many businesses and individuals found it in themselves to give so generously to this worthwhile event says a lot about the spirit of this great community and the participants in this tournament,” organizer Mike Bourassa said. “Thank you again to those who helped us keep STARS in the sky.”

The tournament organizing team included Brayden Van Driesten, Brooklyn Bourassa, Candace Dawson, Landon Schneider, Angie O’Conner, Chelsie Wolff and Mike Bourassa.