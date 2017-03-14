Connect First Credit Union announces first quarter results

Connect First Credit Union continues to post strong financial results through the first quarter of 2017, despite the ongoing challenges in the local economic environment.

Income before taxes reached nearly $4.5-million for the first three months of fiscal 2017 and sets the credit union on track for another successful year of operations.

Strong annual earnings has contributed to a solid capital base at the credit union, exceeding regulatory targets, and positioning Connect First for continued and sustainable growth in future years.

Total assets decreased by $18-million through the first three months to $4.3-billion.

During the same period, total loans increased by $9-million to $3.7-billion as of Jan. 31.

Member deposits decreased by $14-million to $3.9-billion.

Connect First Credit Union’s book of business managed on behalf of its 100,000 members was about $8.8-billion on Jan. 31.

Loans in the Chinook Financial division grew 2.9 per cent or $21-million during the first quarter.

Increases in loans was supported by growth in the residential, commercial and agricultural loan portfolios.

“Growth in our Agricultural book is critical to our success,” president Scot Hadden said. “I’m very encouraged with the growth so far this year and the last five years. Times are tough. I’m proud of the resilience of our employees and members across southern Alberta as they weather this tough economy.”

Chinook Financial is a division of Connect First Credit Union.

Chinook Financial has 11 retail branches in 11 communities across southern Alberta with 200 employees serving 20,000 members.