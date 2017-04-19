Conversation planned about local food market in Fort Macleod

There will be a conversation about food markets in Fort Macleod next week.

Magan Braun of the Fort Macleod Community Health Champions will facilitate the discussion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the library.

Everyone who has an interest in food, and markets, in Fort Macleod is urged to attend.

Ronda Reach of the Fort Macleod Community Health Champions said the town had great events last year with the Farmer’s, Main Street and Back Alley markets.

The suggestion has been made that those organizing groups could pool their efforts to create one large, weekly market this summer.

“We want to get the conversation started,” Reach said. “The meeting is open to everyone who wants to be part of that conversation.”

Anyone who has an interest in markets is encouraged to join the conversation, including artisans, producers, bakers, entertainers and consumers.

“We want anyone who is interested in food — and good food — to attend,” said Naomi Faulkner of the Fort Macleod Community Health Champions.

“We want food to be the focus, but we welcome anything that would compliment the market,” Reach added.

The idea behind a single weekly market is that it would provide a place for people to buy local food and other products, watch entertainment, and visit with other community members.

“It would draw the community together,” Faulkner said.

Businesses, as well as the Empress Theatre and The Fort — Museum of the North West Mounted Police would be invited to participate.

A big market could also serve to attract tourists and people from nearby communities.

“We want to hear what other people have to say,” Faulkner stressed.

Reach agreed: “We just want to investigate it. We’re working to include as many people as we can reach to be part of the conversation.”

Healthy snacks made from locally produced food will be served.