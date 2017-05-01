Craig, Peter

With a plan and a firm commitment (both firsts for Pete), renowned local bachelor, artist, philosopher and antique automotive enthusiast Peter Graham Craig passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Peter was born on Jan. 8, 1955 in Calgary and later moved to Fort Macleod with his family. Peter never met a Monday he liked or met a dog or child that didn’t love him. Not that he didn’t work hard at the things he loved such as art and practical jokes. He sustained himself at various jobs through the years including wireline services for FracMaster when he lived in Grand Prairie, a labourer with the Alberta Transportation Bridge Crew and later on as the archetypal hip school custodian and janitor at his old alma mater, F.P. Walshe High School.

In the mid-1990s Pete moved to Vancouver and lived there for several years before returning to Fort Macleod where he spent his spare time cartooning, and socializing in a way only an acolyte of Albert Camus could living in a small southern Alberta community. The irony to say the least, was not lost on him.

Peter was a self-taught graphic artist and cartoonist who worked meticulously at his craft, starting his career path in his teens doing single panel jokes and simple strips for his own entertainment that led to a prolific avocation of weekly drawings in The Macleod Gazette with some paid work for other publications including Lethbridge Magazine. The town map sign and the bus depot painting on the old Beaver Lumber building are but two of his legacy pieces to the town that includes many handmade signs for local businesses. He also did some contract work for Alberta Provincial Historic Sites.

Pete was also an amateur actor, appearing in a couple of locally produced art films, notably Tim Folkmann’s Perennia and the Hazlett/Gregory production Population 420, the latter which enjoyed national broadcast on CBC Reflections and also was shown at the Torino Independent Film Festival in Italy. He also worked on the Canadian movie Getting Married In Buffalo Jump.

Pete was a founding member of South Country Fair and was deeply involved in the shape it took and the spirit that remains its mantle. He designed many poster/tee graphics, silk screened posters and T-shirts, made the first highway signs from scratch, working hard through each festival on set up and tear down. And “Peter G,” a non-musician by all accounts opened many Fairs on Friday with a single shaky guitar chord to wild cheers and applause! Peter also volunteered with the Fort Macleod Fire Department.

Pete was predeceased by his father, Jack Craig and mother, Pearl Craig.

Pete is survived by his sister Penny Craig, and brothers Jim (Shirley) and niece Alanna and nephews Colin and Ryan, and his brother, Don (Susan), nephew Ben and niece Amy, and friend Toby.

Pete’s last years were a struggle as he lived with primary progressive Multiple Sclerosis and still maintained his kindness and generosity of spirit. He had tremendous support from his family and friends, especially the Sunday coffee crew and the wonderful staff at the West Highlands Good Samaritan Centre.

Vaya con dios nuestro hermano. We will be your eyes and your ears, we will be your legs now. You live in our hearts and will forever.

At Pete’s request, there will be no funeral but a party will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fort Macleod Handibus Society