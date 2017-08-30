Daylight savings time meeting at Lethbridge

Fort Macleod and district residents can voice their opinion on daylight savings time during a Sept. 15 meeting at Lethbridge.

The Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future is hosting a series of public meetings on Bill 203, Alberta Standard Time Act.

“We are pleased to have received a significant amount of written feedback from Albertans during the first phase of our review of Bill 203,” said Graham Sucha, committee chair and MLA for Calgary-Shaw. “It is important that we also meet with people in the province in person in order to hear their thoughts on Bill 203.”

The Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future will hold public meetings at Grande Prairie, Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge.

The Lethbridge meeting is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Coast Plaza Hotel.

Meetings may temporarily recess during the scheduled times.

Meetings will be live audio streamed on the Legislative Assembly Web site and recorded by Alberta Hansard.