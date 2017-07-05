Categorized | News

Daylight savings time on chopping block

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on July 05 2017

Fort Macleod and district residents can weigh in on a discussion about the future of daylight savings time.
The Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future is seeking input for its review of Bill 203: Alberta Standard Time Act.
“The result of this review could have an impact on the entire province of Alberta,” committee chair and Calgary-Shaw MLA Graham Sucha said. “It is important for this committee to hear from as many people as possible.”
If passed, Bill 203 would repeal the Daylight Saving Time Act and require the year-round observance of Alberta Standard Time, defined as being six hours behind co-ordinated universal time.
As a result, Alberta would remain on Mountain Daylight Time year round.
If passed, the act would come into force Nov. 2, 2018.
For more information on Bill 203 and how to make a submission, visit www.assembly.ab.ca/committees/abeconomicfuture.
The deadline for written submissions is Friday, July 28.

Leave a Reply

WordPress Anti Spam by WP-SpamShield

Subscribe Online

Other Stories in this Category


Photo Albums Added

F.P.Walshe Grad 2017
F.P.Walshe Grad 2017

The Class of 2017 at F.P. Walshe school in Fort Macleod held its cap and gown ceremony June 17 in the school gymnasium. Macleod Gazette editor Frank McTighe captured these images.

36 Photos

Annie - June 2017
Annie - June 2017

The Empress Thetre just wrapped up its two-week run of the musical Annie. Here are some images from Annie.

20 Photos

Polls

Are you in favour of the Town of Fort Macleod selling the town's electrical utility system to Fortis Alberta Inc.?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...