Daylight savings time on chopping block

Fort Macleod and district residents can weigh in on a discussion about the future of daylight savings time.

The Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future is seeking input for its review of Bill 203: Alberta Standard Time Act.

“The result of this review could have an impact on the entire province of Alberta,” committee chair and Calgary-Shaw MLA Graham Sucha said. “It is important for this committee to hear from as many people as possible.”

If passed, Bill 203 would repeal the Daylight Saving Time Act and require the year-round observance of Alberta Standard Time, defined as being six hours behind co-ordinated universal time.

As a result, Alberta would remain on Mountain Daylight Time year round.

If passed, the act would come into force Nov. 2, 2018.

For more information on Bill 203 and how to make a submission, visit www.assembly.ab.ca/committees/abeconomicfuture.

The deadline for written submissions is Friday, July 28.