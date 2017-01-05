Categorized | News

Dealership tops annual Fort Macleod food drive

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on January 05 2017

scougall motors

Scougall Motors collected the most food in the 2016 Take A Bite Out of Hunger campaign. From left: Martijn Burggraaf, Jay LaPierre, Shane Cleaver, William Arnoldussen, Bob Cullen, Marlene Kells, Jordan Ruzek and Allen Verhoef.

For the second year in a row, Scougall Motors won the Take A Bite Out of Hunger challenge.
Take A Bite Out of Hunger pits participants against each other in friendly competition to see who could come up with the most weight in non-perishable food items.
“The total weight collected this year was 3,379 pounds,” said Michelle Hedley of contest organizer Synergy Land Services. “That’s something to be very proud of. Way to go community of Fort Macleod.”
Scougall Motors collected 1,119.4 pounds of food on its own this year.
Six companies signed up for the contest this year, and two individuals also made donations.
Last year, the Take A Bite Out of Hunger challenge resulted in 1,922 pounds of non-perishable food items being collected for the food bank.
The challenge resulted in just over 1,000 pounds of food collected in 2013 and 1,033 pounds in 2014.
“Thank you to all of the teams who registered in the challenge, and to all the individuals in our community who took part in collecting donations,” Hedley said.

Tags |

Leave a Reply

WordPress Anti Spam by WP-SpamShield

Subscribe Online

Other Stories in this Category


Alzheimer Society

Welcome to Asantcafe.ca, a gathering place for people with dementia and their care partners. To learn more about this topic, join Alberta's online community at ASANTCafe

Photo Albums Added

Santa Claus parade 2016
Santa Claus parade 2016

Macleod Gazette editor Frank McTighe captured some images from the 35th annual Fort Macleod Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26

49 Photos

Polls

Who are you picking to win the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship?

  • Russia (50%, 6 Votes)
  • Canada (42%, 5 Votes)
  • United States (8%, 1 Votes)
  • Czech Republic (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Denmark (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Finland (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Latvia (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Sweden (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Switzerland (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 12

Loading ... Loading ...