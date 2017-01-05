For the second year in a row, Scougall Motors won the Take A Bite Out of Hunger challenge.

Take A Bite Out of Hunger pits participants against each other in friendly competition to see who could come up with the most weight in non-perishable food items.

“The total weight collected this year was 3,379 pounds,” said Michelle Hedley of contest organizer Synergy Land Services. “That’s something to be very proud of. Way to go community of Fort Macleod.”

Scougall Motors collected 1,119.4 pounds of food on its own this year.

Six companies signed up for the contest this year, and two individuals also made donations.

Last year, the Take A Bite Out of Hunger challenge resulted in 1,922 pounds of non-perishable food items being collected for the food bank.

The challenge resulted in just over 1,000 pounds of food collected in 2013 and 1,033 pounds in 2014.

“Thank you to all of the teams who registered in the challenge, and to all the individuals in our community who took part in collecting donations,” Hedley said.