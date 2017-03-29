Categorized | Sports

Deep South Conference announces all-star basketball teams

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on March 29 2017

Coach Chris Baxter, Walker English and Darian Atwood represented F.P. Walshe Flyers in the Deep South Conference all-star game Thursday in Lethbridge.

The Deep South Conference wrapped up the 2016-’17 high school basketball season Thursday with its annual alls-star game.
First team all-stars were Landon Veluw and Jeremy Vanbelle of Immanuel Christian Eagles, Parker Kasko of Kate Andrews Pride, Ross Van Rootselaar of Willow Creek Composite Cobras and Liam Leech of Stirling Lakers.
Second team all-stars were Jean Pierre Otero Rodriguez of Willow Creek Composite Cobras, Colter Pavka of Kate Andrews Pride, Brady Sillito of Stirling Lakers, Jacob Thiessen of Picture Butte Kings and Bas Sluijmers of Immanuel Christian Eagles.
First team all-stars on the girls side were Brittany Veldman, Juliana Middel and Brittany Vandemunt of Immanuel Christian Eagles, Tasha Reiter of Picture Butte Queens and Savannah McKee of Stirling Lakers.
The second team was made up of Sadie Nelson of Stirling Lakers, Kelby Keeley of Willow Creek Composite Cobras, Catherine Wever of Immanuel Christian Eagles, Nicole Elaschuk of Picture Butte Queens and Raegan Abry of Kate Andrews Pride.
Most valuable players in the girls’ and boys’ leagues were Amy Mazutinec of Stirling Lakers and Nic Harder of Willow Creek Composite Cobras.
Coach Chris Baxter and players Walker English and Darian Atwood represented the F.P. Walshe Flyers in the game at Immanuel Christian school in Lethbridge.
F.P. Walshe school entered a team in the junior varsity girls league, but not the seniors.

