Eagleson, Gilbert Roy

Gilbert Roy Eagleson of Fort Macleod passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the age of 78.

Gilbert will be sadly missed by his son Tim; daughter Bonnie; nephew Ronnie (Penny); son-in-law Michael; grandchildren CJ, Ricky, Stephanie, Darlene, Aaron, and Josh; his great grandkids; his friend Barb; his many friends and his little companion Mitsy.

Gilbert was predeceased by his parents Art and Faye, sister Loretta, daughter Debbie and friend Fern.

Gilbert was born March 19, 1939 in Lethbridge and moved to Fort Macleod around the age of five when his parents bought a farm south of Fort Macleod.

Gilbert married Bev Butler on July 19, 1958 and three months later had a severe accident and was hospitalized for 100 days. The following year his daughter Debbie was born with Tim and Bonnie to follow.

After his recovery Gilbert worked with CPR, continued farming with his dad, as a car salesman for Scougall Motors and purchased the laundromat on Main Street in Fort Macleod. During Gilbert’s retirement he drove gravel truck for O’Sullivans.

Gilbert enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, keeping his vehicles shiny and dust-free and spending time with his family and friends.

In his early 20s Gilbert was in the Battery and an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Gilbert always enjoyed helping anyone he could — he was only a phone call away.

Donations in Gilbert’s memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, P.O. Box 2211, Lethbridge, T1J 4K7 or Fort Macleod Handibus Society, P.O. Box 881, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Fort Macleod and District Community Hall.