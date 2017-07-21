KRIS HOLBECK – GAZETTE CONTRIBUTOR

The Town of Fort Macleod is getting ready for Election Day, and we’re looking for individuals to help it run smoothly.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Town is seeking people to fill a number of positions.

Election workers are paid ($350 for the full day and $150 for the count only) and must be at least 18 years of age and able to attend a mandatory training session in mid-September.

The 10 required workers must commit to working on election day from 9:30 a.m. to around 11 p.m.

Election workers cannot leave the voting station at any time during election day until the count is complete. Lunch, supper and beverages are provided.

Cell phone use is prohibited at the voting station by election workers during their shift.

An additional five workers will help with the count when the voting station closes and they must commit to working from 9:30 p.m. to whenever the count is complete. These workers also have to attend the mandatory training in September.

To sign up as an election worker (either the full day or just for the count) e-mail your name and experience to finance@fortmacleod.com.

The returning officer will contact those successful in working the 2017 municipal election.

(Kris Holbeck is returning officer for the Town of Fort Macleod.)