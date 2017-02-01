David A. Elgin passed away at Laurel Place in Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 2017.

Dave was born on Nov. 6, 1932 in Fort Macleod and grew up on the family ranch near Olson Creek. He moved to Fernie, B.C. in 1952.

Dave married in 1955 and moved to Vancouver, B.C. in 1967 with his wife Esther and three sons, David, Randy and Chris. Dave worked at BC Hydro until 1987.

Dave spent many years travelling and enjoying the outdoors with his family. His adventures took him to New Zealand, Alaska, the North West Territories, Mount St. Helens, Yellowstone and to every province in Canada.

Dave was a passionate, loving family man and he enjoyed the company of the dogs Amanda, Cooper and Oscar. He loved listening to country music, building model airplanes and enjoying long walks.

David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Esther Lorraine (Parker); sons David, Randy and Chris; daughters-in-law Gwen and Trish; grandchildren Tim (spouse Jessica), Laura, Andrew (spouse Melanie) and Stephanie; great grandchild Lily; sister Maude of Wetaskiwin; and many nieces and nephews in Alberta.

Dave was pre-deceased by brothers Tom and Gordon.

Memorial donations can be made to bccancerfoundation.com.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.