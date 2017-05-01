Elliott, Audrey Helen

Audrey Helen Elliott, beloved aunt of Larry (Dawn) Lauder, Murray (Debbie) Lauder and Donna (Wilf) Peddy, passed away peacefully at Fort Macleod Extendicare on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the age of 88 years.

Besides her loving nephews and niece, Audrey will be lovingly remembered by nine great nieces and nephews.

Audrey was predeceased by her sister Maxine Lauder.

Born in 1928, Audrey came to Fort Macleod with her parents and sister at a young age. She worked at Reach’s Department Store until her retirement.

At Audrey’s request, no formal funeral services will be held.

Memorial donations in Audrey’s name may be made directly to the Fort Macleod Handibus Society, P.O. Box 881, Fort Macleod, Alta., T0L 0Z0.