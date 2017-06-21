Three Grade 12 students were honoured last week as the top athletes at F.P. Walshe school.

Brooke Pansky, Walker English and Michael McTighe received the Danny Paskal Memorial Award during the Blue and White awards June 13.

The award is presented to athletes who exemplify the spirit of Danny Paskal, an F.P. Walshe school student who 21 years ago was killed in a car crash.

“Each recipient has a true love of sports, shows a deep desire to improve, learn new skills and strive to reach the highest level of competency possible,” F.P. Walshe athletic director Susan Stacheruk said.

“They also demonstrate a healthy lifestyle that is befitting an athlete and are just great role models overall.”

Brooke Pansky

Brooke Pansky was described by her rugby and volleyball coaches as a quiet leader on and off the playing field.

“Brooke is also a top student,” Stacheruk said of Pansky, who was named class valedictorian for the highest average in core subjects. “While Brooke is practicing every night, she is also very, very dedicated to her studies.”

Pansky has played rugby for the Flyers since Grade 7, providing a solid presence in the scrum at prop.

Pansky was named Most Sportsmanlike Player on the senior varsity volleyball team.

“(Brooke) is an all-around player,” Flyers coach Bobbi Curran said. “We put her in at the most tense times and she did her job, always.”

Pansky, along with teammates Jamie Brown and Emily Eremenko, was named to the Westwinds Volleyball League all-star team.

“Really, she is the unsung hero of our team because I don’t think she’s recognized enough,” Curran said.

Pansky received the Order of Walshe for both volleyball and rugby.

Pansky will attend the University of Lethbridge in the fall.

Stacheruk said the staff had a long discussion about the male recipient and decided to honour two students.

“They’re both worthy, they’re both upstanding gentlemen, students, athletes,” Stacheruk said. “They are exactly what Walshe wants to represent our school.”

Walker English

English was named Most Valuable Player of the Flyers basketball team.

Coach Chris Baxter said English “through thick and thin” loves basketball.

Since F.P. Walshe did not have a senior boys basketball team while the two-year school modernization was under way, English went north to Claresholm to play for Willow Creek Composite Cobras.

This past season, English was the only Grade 12 player on the Flyers as they returned to the Deep South Conference.

“He was a great leader on our team,” Baxter said.

English was consistently one of the top scorers for F.P. Walshe, often hitting double digits.

English also received the Most Improved Player award on the rugby team.

“I saw lots of growth in this individual, just with his being able to read the play and being able to be where he needed to be,” assistant coach Scott Quon said.

English, who lined up at flanker for the Southwest United team, received the Order of Walshe for rugby.

English will attend the University of Lethbridge in the fall.

Michael McTighe

McTighe was Most Valuable Player on the rugby team.

“He was one of our captains who led the team on and off the field,” Quon said.

McTighe was named to the Southern Alberta High School Rugby League all-star team for the second season in a row.

Playing No. 10, McTighe led the league in scoring with 68 points in regular season play, finishing 36 points ahead of the next player.

McTighe led the league in both tries, with eight, and converts, with 11, and also kicked two penalties.

In addition to playing high school rugby, McTighe made the Alberta U18 sevens team that won the bronze medal in March at the national sevens rugby championship.

“He’s just a true leader and a true fan of the game,” Quon said.

McTighe received the Order of Walshe for rugby.

McTighe in his Grade 12 year played his second season with the High River Flyers of the Heritage Junior Hockey League.

Named the team’s Rookie of the Year in his first season, McTighe this year led the team in scoring with 35 points in 37 games. He had team highs in assists and powerplay, shorthanded and game-winning goals.

A versatile player who played all three forward positions, McTighe has an invitation this fall to the main camp of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League champion North Battleford North Stars.