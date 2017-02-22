Categorized | Sports

F.P. Walshe school rink bumped in curling playdowns

Staff Writer, MACLEOD GAZETTE | Posted on February 22 2017

F.P. Walshe school curlers Darian Atwood, Aby Wolff, Liam Doyle and Marissa Medema.

An F.P. Walshe school rink lost a playdown last week in high school curling.
Skip Marissa Medema and her rink of Liam Doyle, Aby Wolff and Darian Atwood took on a rink from Crowsnest Consolidated high school on Feb. 12.
The two rinks played at the Crowsnest Pass to decide the west district representatives for the high school zone playdowns at Lethbridge Curling Club.
Crowsnest Pass counted one in the first end and two more in the second to move in front 3-0, but F.P. Walshe fought back with points in each of the third and fourth ends.
In the fifth end a beautiful draw behind a guard by lead Atwood set up the end. Second Wolff placed a nice guard and followed with a draw into the house.
Doyle continued the end by drawing into the house while Medema successfully made two tap-backs on opposition rocks.
Crowsnest Pass missed their last shot resulting in F.P. Walshe scoring two to be up 4-3.
In the sixth end Crowsnest Pass got one point to tie the game 4-4.
The seventh end was blanked and in the eighth end F.P. Walshe struggled to make shots.
The opposition had three in house forcing Medema to make a wide out-turn draw to the eight foot, however she came up just short.
Crowsnest Pass won the game 7-4.
Provincial high school playdowns will be held in early March.

