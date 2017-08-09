Family and friends mourn ‘Prisoner 88′ Sigmund Sobolewski

A man who survived the horrors of Auschwitz and went on to become a businessman, activist and author died Monday in Cuba.

Sigmund Sobolewski, who came to be known as “Prisoner 88” for the number he was assigned when interned into the Nazi death camp, was 94.

Sobolewski was one of 744 Catholics arrested by the Nazis on June 14, 1940 in his small town and taken to a warehouse. His mother was also picked up but talked her way to freedom.

Sobolewski’s father was an officer in the Polish army and Sigmund had spent four years at a cadet school that was to lead him on the same path. Sobolewski kept that to himself, and told the Germans he was a worker in a sawmill.

Young, strong and athletic, Sobolewski was assigned to the Auschwitz fire brigade. Unlike the more than 1.1-million people killed at Auschwitz, Sobolewski survived.

Sobolewski, who with Rabbi Roy Tanenbaum wrote a book on his experiences at Auschwitz titled Prisoner 88: The Man in Stripes, said people have to learn from the horrors of “the biggest killing operation in Germany.”

“We can’t judge people by appearance. We can’t judge them by their religion. We are all human beings. We are all decent people.”

“We have to be fair people who treat everybody else fairly. This kind of intolerance is horrible.”

Sobolewski frequently spoke about his experiences as Auschwitz and the Nazi regime, and took part in protests against neo Nazi activity.

After World War Two he might have ended up a U.S. citizen if not for an experience in Galveston, Texas, in 1946.

Sobolewski had just disembarked from a ship there when he saw the way some black sailors were being treated by the police. He decided to immigrate to Canada, living in Ontario before coming to Fort Macleod in 1981.

Sobolewski is survived by his wife Ramona and sons Vladimir, Simon and Emil.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.