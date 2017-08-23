Categorized | News

Fifth wheel travel trailer stolen

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on August 23 2017

The hunt is on for the people who stole a fifth wheel travel trailer from Fort Macleod on Sunday.
Fort Macleod RCMP received a report Sunday of the theft of a fifth wheel travel trailer which occurred the previous night.
Const. Zach Stonley said someone cut a lock to the yard at Scougall’s RV Centre in Fort Macleod and stole a large travel trailer.
The trailer is a light brown 2017 Elkridge model 35TSRL, 38 feet long fifth wheel.
The vehicle that removed the trailer is suspected to be a larger model pickup truck, would be required to have a fifth wheel hitch, and from tire prints observed on the scene it appears to have aggressive off-road tires.
In other police news, RCMP are investigating a break-in earlier this month at a Fort Macleod business.
RCMP received a report Aug. 12 of a break-in at the Edgewater Animal Clinic on Col. Macleod Blvd.
Stonley said in a news release the break-in occurred between the evening of Friday, Aug. 11 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12.. Electronics and a large amount of cash were stolen.
A vehicle was observed parked in front of the clinic at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 and police would like to speak with the owner. The vehicle is an older model, possibly Chevrolet, two-door pickup with a black tonneau cover.
If you have information regarding this theft contact the RCMP at 403-553-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tags |

Leave a Reply

WordPress Anti Spam by WP-SpamShield

Subscribe Online

Other Stories in this Category


Photo Albums Added

Swim Meet August 2017
Swim Meet August 2017

Fort Macleod Sharks are wrapping up another successful summer swim season. Macleod Gazette editor Frank McTighe captured some images from their home meet.

19 Photos

Polls

Marty Edwards and Wendy Engler will perform as iconic country music stars Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton in a tribute show Sept. 9 at the Empress Theatre. Which Kenny and Dolly duet is your favourite?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...