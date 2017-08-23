Fifth wheel travel trailer stolen

The hunt is on for the people who stole a fifth wheel travel trailer from Fort Macleod on Sunday.

Fort Macleod RCMP received a report Sunday of the theft of a fifth wheel travel trailer which occurred the previous night.

Const. Zach Stonley said someone cut a lock to the yard at Scougall’s RV Centre in Fort Macleod and stole a large travel trailer.

The trailer is a light brown 2017 Elkridge model 35TSRL, 38 feet long fifth wheel.

The vehicle that removed the trailer is suspected to be a larger model pickup truck, would be required to have a fifth wheel hitch, and from tire prints observed on the scene it appears to have aggressive off-road tires.

In other police news, RCMP are investigating a break-in earlier this month at a Fort Macleod business.

RCMP received a report Aug. 12 of a break-in at the Edgewater Animal Clinic on Col. Macleod Blvd.

Stonley said in a news release the break-in occurred between the evening of Friday, Aug. 11 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12.. Electronics and a large amount of cash were stolen.

A vehicle was observed parked in front of the clinic at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 and police would like to speak with the owner. The vehicle is an older model, possibly Chevrolet, two-door pickup with a black tonneau cover.

If you have information regarding this theft contact the RCMP at 403-553-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.