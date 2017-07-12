Fire restriction for part of southern Alberta

There is a fire restriction prohibiting open fires on private land, as well as backcountry and non-designated camping sites in parts of southern Alberta.

The province put the restriction in place at 4 p.m. Friday and it remains until further notice.

“For the past week, we’ve seen hot and dry weather across the province,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier said. “These conditions have contributed to an extreme fire hazard, especially in southern Alberta, which means that it’s important we take these steps to help reduce the risk of human-caused fires.”

The fire restriction is in effect in the Calgary Forest Area, which extends south from the Red Deer River along the mountains and foothills to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.

All fire permits are suspended and no new fire permits will be issued.

The use of fireworks and exploding targets is also prohibited.

Campfires within campgrounds in designated fire rings in this area are still permitted.

Gas or propane stoves and barbecues and portable propane fire pits are also allowed.

If you are found to be burning during a fire restriction in Alberta, you may be subject to a $287 ticket.