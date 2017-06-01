Fjordbotten, Edwin LeRoy

With sadness, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend Edwin LeRoy Fjordbotten of Lethbridge on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the age of 78 years.

LeRoy was born Nov. 4, 1938 to Artun and Evelyn (Enbysk) Fjordbotten of Granum. He was the eldest of four children.

LeRoy completed Grade 1 at Starline Country School before being bused to Granum Elementary. He completed his high school at Camrose Lutheran College. Later he attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Seattle which gave him a strong foundation for his faith.

LeRoy farmed northeast of Granum and loved the farm life. The seeding, watching the crops grow and ripen and the busy harvests were a fulfilling way to spend his time on earth. LeRoy loved to fly and could be seen many mornings, checking out the crops as he flew his plane around the rural area he knew so well. He was a member of the Flying Farmers of Alberta. In his spare time, he also enjoyed skiing and golfing.

In 1979, LeRoy was inspired to run as a Conservative under Peter Lougheed and served his constituents and Alberta for 14 years. He was a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta (1979-’82); Minister of Agriculture (1983-’86); Minister of Forestry, Lands and Wildlife (1986-’89); and Minister of Tourism (1989-’92). During his time as MLA, LeRoy also served on Priorities, Finance and Co-ordination Cabinet, Agriculture and Rural Cabinet, and Economic Planning Committees. He was also a member of the Treasury Board. His desire was to help his constituents while making Alberta a better place to live for all residents.

LeRoy was honoured when the Peigan Tribe named him “Running Crow.”

In 1992, LeRoy established Silverwood Consultants and continued to consult in the private sector to businesses looking to expand into international markets. He also continued to farm until 2015.

LeRoy travelled to many countries and met many individuals. He desired to be a friend to everyone. He was a true “people person” and loved to coffee with his friends and could always be counted on for stories or questions that were “put out there” to see what response he could get.

LeRoy strongly felt that the biggest contributor to his success was only received by the Grace and Love of God. He felt God’s blessing during his years in politics and again was thankful for the prayers during this last year as he battled his health concerns.

LeRoy is remembered by his family: two daughters, Tracy (Dean) Hubbard of Granum and Karine (Shawn) Wilhauk; his wife, Deanne (nee Perchinsky), of Claresholm; four grandchildren, Miranda, Justin and Andrew Hubbard and Madison Wilhauk; brothers, Larry (Karen) of Wetaskiwin, and Gail (Linda) of Granum; sister, Janet (Glenn) Jeske of Claresholm; sister-in-law Margy (Warren) Berg; and brother-in-law Bud (Pearl) Perchinsky of Penticton, B.C.; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of LeRoy’s life will be held at the Claresholm Community Centre, 59th Avenue and Eighth Street West, Claresholm, on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at 2 p.m. A luncheon and a time of reminiscing will follow the service with everyone invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Granum Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 101, Granum, T0L 1A0, of which LeRoy was a member; the Alberta Cancer Foundation for Research, #300, 1620 — 29th St. N.W., Calgary, T2N 4L7, or The Salvation Army Lethbridge, 1302 Fourth Ave. S., Lethbridge, T1J 0R4.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services, serving Claresholm and surrounding areas, in care of arrangements. Phone 403-625-5111 or 1-888-216-5111.