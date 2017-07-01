Flynn, Mike

“Mike” as he was known by those who knew him well was born June 24, 1939 in New Waterford, Nova Scotia to parents Mary Flynn and Alex LeBlanc.

Mike passed away Thursday, July 6 following a lengthy illness at Fort Macleod Extendicare.

Mike was predeceased by his first wife of 41 years Florence (nee” Greek), and his second wife Gloria of 15 years. Also predeceasing Michael were his sons John (1966) and Robert (2002).

Mike will be remembered dearly and is survived by his children Michael Jr. (Bernice), Gerrie (Robert) and Carmen (Bev); and grandchildren Jason, Taunya, Justin, Brendan, Thea, Sasha, Treena, Channel, Nicole and Becky. Also surviving and carrying on the generation are 29 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Mike and Florence raised their family in Margaree, Nova Scotia. Mike was a fisherman by trade and as such brought home many a fish yarn.

The family moved west in 1972, where Mike dabbled in the logging industry and lastly the pulp mill.

In 1993 Mike and Florence moved to Fort Macleod where they established themselves and their many friendships.

Following the passing of Florence, Mike formed a new relationship with Gloria and together they were very involved with Citizens on Patrol and the Fish and Game Club.

Michael suffered yet the loss of another spouse and his health decline was such that he was unable to remain independent in his home. The last few years Mike’s pleasure was found through his many outings (fishing) with his son Mike Jr.

The family would like to express our many thanks to the staff of Extendicare. Dad boasted of the care he received while a resident. We would also like to express our appreciation to Dad’s special friend Linda, for adding a spark to his eyes these last several months.

For those who wish, please donate in Michael’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, P.O. Box 2211, Lethbridge, T1J 4K7.