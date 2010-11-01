Foote, Edith Lou

Edith Lou Foote was born July 29, 1929 to Jesse Harris Wilde and Anna Weinheimer. She was the second of eight children.

Edith grew up on a farm in the Welling area. She married her childhood friend Melvin Foote on Nov. 23, 1950. They moved to the Fort Macleod area in 1951 where they farmed and raised their six children, Ross (Jackie Leavitt), Stuart (Susan Duell), Duane (Heather Thomson), Melanie (Dale) Adie, JoAnn Lynn, Donna Lou (Rod) Arnold.

Edith passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Fort Macleod.

Edith was predeceased by her husband and her brothers Robert, Arvin and David, and sisters Joyce and Audrey. She is survived by her brothers Ross and Thomas.

A funeral service will be held in Fort Macleod at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, June 5, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Bishop David Orr officiating.

Friends and family wishing to may meet with the family prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.