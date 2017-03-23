Categorized | News

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on March 23 2017

Nominations are sought for Canada 150 Medals that recognize outstanding contributions to communities.
Foothills MP John Barlow announced Thursday a commemorative medal will be presented to 150 residents of his riding on June 17.
“I have been honoured to meet so many outstanding community leaders across Foothills and wanted to create an opportunity for them to be recognized for their contributions to their community,” Barlow said.
Barlow said the selfless contributions of men, women and youth have helped build strong communities across southern Alberta.
The award will recognize educators, artists, athletes, scientists, coaches, entrepreneurs, emergency responders, community volunteers, activity organizers, and others who strive to make their community better.
Nominations will be reviewed by an independent volunteer panel who will recommend recipients to Barlow.
Deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. April 14.
For a nomination package contact Barlow’s office at 403-603-3665 or john.barlow.C1@parl.gc.ca.

