Fort Macleod Allied Arts to host reception for artists’ exhibition

Fort Macleod Allied Arts will host an open art gallery reception on Saturday, March 11.

The exhibit features the works of two southern Alberta artists: photographer Candace Belliveau and watercolour artist Arnold McAulay.

Candace Belliveau is a Calgary-based photographer who grew up in the Medicine Hat area.

Many of Belliveau’s images are black and white photos shot on an infrared camera, but her love of colour is also demonstrated in curation of her collection.

For Belliveau, photography acts as a visual reminder of her many adventures.

“When you realize that your memories can be enhanced with photographs, you start taking them to prove you have seen moments too beautiful for words alone,” Belliveau said.

A floral designer during the week and a photographic wanderer on the weekends, Belliveau can often be found driving the dusty back roads of rural Alberta with her husband, Ken and her Great Pyrenees dog, Sammy.

Local artist and musician Arnold McAulay lives in Claresholm, and can frequently be spotted behind a mic and a banjo entertaining local crowds.

When not on stage or jamming in his kitchen, McAulay can be found in his office painting watercolours.

McAulay’s favourite subjects include local landscapes, old buildings, interesting places, as well as lovingly detailed World War Two-era airplanes and boats.

McAulay was born and raised on a small farm in southern Manitoba and came to appreciate all things rural and natural in his early years.

He completed high school at Pilot Mound Collegiate Institute in 1956 and went to work for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in 1957.

McAulay retired in 2000 from the Melfort, Sask. TD branch, and started a new chapter in his life in Claresholm, which has included writing his auto-biography.

The artists’ reception runs from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Fort Macleod Allied Arts Building, 232 Main Street.

The event is free of charge and art enthusiasts of all kinds are encouraged to attend.

Those unable to attend the reception on March 11 can also view the artists’ collections on Thursday nights from 7-9 p.m., until the beginning of April.