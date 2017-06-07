Fort Macleod and district can have say on cannabis laws

Fort Macleod and district residents can join Albertans in shaping provincial cannabis legislation.

An on-line survey and stakeholder engagements will help guide how Alberta will adapt to federal legislation that would legalize cannabis by July 2018.

“I encourage everyone to share their views on this issue as we develop a cannabis framework that works for our province,” Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said. “Feedback from Albertans is an important part of the process.”

In April, the federal government tabled legislation which would legalize, regulate and restrict access to cannabis.

People can visit www.alberta.ca/cannabis to learn more about cannabis legalization and participate in the survey, which will run until July 31.

“Our priorities are to keep profits away from criminals, keep cannabis out of the hands of children and protect Alberta’s roads and workplaces,” Ganley said.

The on-line survey seeks input on Alberta’s cannabis goals; buying cannabis; using cannabis in public; setting the legal age; protecting roads and workplaces; and economic implications and opportunities.

The government will hold meetings with stakeholders and conduct surveys at public events.

Once the public and stakeholder engagement is complete, the input will be used to help form a cannabis framework.

The public will have another opportunity to provide feedback on the framework and the direction government will take.