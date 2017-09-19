Fort Macleod Chamber of Commerce calls for award nominations

The best and brightest will be honoured next month in Fort Macleod.

Fort Macleod and District Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Citizen of the Year and business awards.

“Our community is full of vibrant businesses and citizens,” Chamber president Becky Housenga said. “Once a year we can enhance our appreciation and offer feedback to our favourite and deserving business and citizen.”

Housenga encourages people to take the time to write a nomination and let individuals, businesses and organizations know their work is appreciated.

Deadline for nominations is Saturday, Sept. 30.

Nominations can be submitted in a sealed envelop to Fort Macleod and District Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 178, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0; or by e-mail at fmchamber1888.

The awards will be presented at the Chamber gala on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Holy Cross Hall.

Topping the list of award categories is Citizen of the Year, which is presented to an individual who embodies the spirit of community co-operation and generosity through volunteer service.

The Community Enhancement Award goes to a business, organization or individual who has shown outstanding community spirit and support.

The Small Business Award is presented to a business with one to five employees that shows outstanding community spirit, support and customer service.

The Customer Service Award is presented to a business that is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations, delivering industry leading standards of service and are creative and innovative with customer experience.

The Employee Service Award goes to an outstanding individual, team or employee who has presented an excellent ongoing level of customer service.

The Agricultural Business Award recognizes a business that promotes local, natural resources in a sustainable way.

The Chamber recognizes a business that is operated out of a residence successfully and benefits the community with the Home-Based Business Award.

A business that is just starting out and has demonstrated “notable” achievements will be recognized with the New Business Award.

The Chamber of Commerce also presents the Outstanding Business Award, which goes to a business that is nominated in one of the other categories.

Award recipients in 2016 were Ronda Reach, Citizen of the Year; Chinook Financial, Outstanding Business Award; Village Greenery Flowers and Gifts, Small Business Award; Fort Pharmacy, Customer Service Award; Hansen Family Foods, Community Enhancement Award; Don Doherty, Employee Service Award; Fairwinds Farm, Agricultural Business Award; Sinkel Floral Design, New Business Award; and Going Green — EnviroClean, Home-Based Business Award.