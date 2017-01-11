Fort Macleod Chamber of Commerce revives New Year’s baby contest

The search is under way for Fort Macleod’s 2017 New Year’s baby.

Fort Macleod Chamber of Commerce has revived its New Year’s Baby contest to reward the baby and parents with a selection of gifts.

“The New Year’s baby is a big deal to our community, and the Chamber wanted to help the family celebrate,” Chamber past president Emily McTighe said.

The New Year’s baby contest was on the agenda of the Chamber’s monthly meeting Thursday at the office of Avail CPA.

McTighe explained the Chamber for years organized the New Year’s baby contest.

Businesses were asked to donate gifts that would be awarded to the family of the first child born in the new calendar year.

The Chamber was traditionally notified by local hospitals about the first birth of the year.

Alberta Health Services stopped that practice six years ago, citing privacy issues.

The Chamber of Commerce now will ask people to provide the family name, contact information and time and date of the birth of potential New Year’s babies.

Parents must have a Fort Macleod mailing address to be eligible.

People can send the information to Chamber administrative assistant Domiec Holwerda at fmchamber1888@gmail.com.

The Chamber will accept nominations until Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Businesses interested in providing a gift for the New Year’s baby and family are asked to drop their donations off at The Macleod Gazette office by Tuesday, Jan. 31.

In previous years gifts have included items such as a bassinet; a bunting bag and blanket; bath supplies; Winnie the Pooh ornaments, hat, bib and slippers; diapers and baby wipes; a photo album; a Teddy Bear and T-shirt; gift certificates and a framed photo.

“We hope lots of business will support the contest with donations,” McTighe said. “It would be nice for Fort Macleod to welcome its first baby of the year with a nice collection of gifts.”