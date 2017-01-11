Categorized | News

Fort Macleod Chamber of Commerce to host meeting on Canada’s 150th anniversary celebration

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on January 11 2017

Fort Macleod organizations will meet later this month to discuss celebrating the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation.
The Chamber of Commerce is convening a meeting of local groups and organizations at 12 noon Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Avail CPA office.
The motion to convene a meeting was made during the Chamber’s monthly meeting Thursday, following a suggestion by Fort Macleod Deputy Mayor Brent Feyter.
“I think someone has to try and get everyone to the table,” Feyter said.
Canada’s milestone anniversary was on the agenda of the Chamber’s meeting at Avail CPA.
Chamber past president Emily McTighe, who chaired the meeting, asked Feyter if council or the Town of Fort Macleod has any plans for a celebration in 2017.
Feyter said the Town of Fort Macleod has applied for federal funding, but council does not have plans for a celebration.
Feyter said it was his understanding The Fort — Museum of the North West Mounted Police intends to expand programming for its Canada Day celebration on July 1 as part of anniversary celebration.
Chamber members agreed Fort Macleod should mark the 150th anniversary in some fashion.
They discussed enhancing existing events, such as the Santa Claus Parade, as well as creating a one-time, stand-alone event.
Chamber members agreed there is a need for co-ordination of events in Fort Macleod related to the 150th anniversary, and decided to hold a meeting to bring people together.
Organizations are asked to send representatives to the meeting on Jan. 26.
Groups that have events or activities planned in relation to the 150th anniversary will be asked to present their plans.
Discussion about co-ordinating a major community event will also take place, and people are urged to lend their voices.

