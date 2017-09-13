Fort Macleod Co-ed Volleyball League prepares for new season

The registration deadline is approaching to join the Fort Macleod Co-ed Volleyball League.

Teams and individuals have until Friday, Sept. 29 to sign up for the 2017 season, which gets under way on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

“I’m hoping that we’ll at least reach the 12 teams we had last year, or exceed it,” league president Mike Bourassa said.

The league returned last season after a two-year hiatus while W.A. Day school and F.P. Walshe school were being modernized.

The registration fee is $50 a player for league games, two tournaments and the year-end banquet.

The regisration fee does not cover the annual STARS charity tournament organized by the volleyball club.

Games will be played Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at W.A. Day school beginning Oct. 11.

The league will hold a preseason tournament in October, and a postseason tournament in March.

“We aren’t an ultra competitive league,” Bourassa said. “All levels of play are in our league. People come out and have a good time.”

Teams from last season have already expressed interest in returning, and Bourassa has fielded a query from someone in Pincher Creek interested in joining the league.

Teams play one game a week and can have a maximum of 10 players on the roster.

There must be a minimum of three women on the court at a time.

The league is selling volleyball club T-shirts bearing a new logo for $25 apiece. A portion of the fee will be donated to the Fort Macleod Community Initiative Association.

The association is fund-raising to pay for the expanded gymnasium at W.A. Day school.

“Every player will have an opportunity to purchase a T-shirt,” Bourassa said.

To register contact Mike Bourassa at 403-330-3546 or hooter44@shaw.ca, or Candace Dawson at 403-330-9326 or ccdawson77@gmail.com.