Fort Macleod co-ed volleyball tournament supports STARS, community

Fifteen years after it was founded, the STARS Charity Co-ed Volleyball Tournament in Fort Macleod is going strong.

The 15th annual fund-raising tournament, which has a goal each year of paying for at least one mission by the air ambulance, is April 7-9.

Last year the tournament raised enough money to pay for two missions at $5,400 apiece.

“We’re hopeful we can meet that again,” organizer Mike Bourassa said of paying for the second mission. “Our first goal is always to fund one.”

If at least 32 teams register, four portable courts will be set up at the Fort Macleod and District Sports Centre.

“I’m fairly confident we will get that many,” said Bourassa, adding nine teams have already registered.

There is competition in competitive, intermediate and recreation divisions.

Teams will play round-robin games on the Friday and Saturday, with Sunday reserved this year for the playoffs.

New this year is a warm-up party on the Friday night at the Queen’s Hotel, with tournament organizers supplying free hamburgers and hot dogs.

“We thought with this being the 15th year we wanted to do something a little special,” Bourassa said.

A dinner and dance will be held on the Saturday night at the Fort Macleod and District Community Hall with music by Roy Schuberg.

In addition to raising money for STARS air ambulance, the tournament also puts money back into the community — about $5,000 last year.

Tournament organizers will make a donation to the Fort Macleod Community Initiative Association in return for its volunteers setting up and taking down the portable courts, and scorekeeping during games.

There are other opportunities for community groups to support the tournament and make money.

Organizers will pay a group $300 to take care of the cooking at the warm-up bash at the Queen’s on April 7.

There is also an opportunity for a group to operate a concession at the sports centre throughout the weekend, keeping all profits. Hours of operation are 5-9 p.m. April 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9.

Tournament organizers also need four people to handle security and wipe tables at the beer gardens at the sports centre from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8, in return for a $350 donation.

A clean-up crew of four to six people will earn $350 on the Sunday morning following the dinner and dance at the community hall. The work includes cleaning and wiping tables, sweeping floors and taking out any garbage.

For information contact Mike Bourassa at 503-330-3546 or hooter44@shaw.ca.