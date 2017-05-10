Categorized | News

Fort Macleod Community Aquaponic Greenhouse Society to hold open house

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on May 10 2017

greenhouse sketch

Architect Mark Chambers’ sketch of the proposed aquaponic greenhouse in Fort Macleod.

Fort Macleod residents have a chance tonight to learn more about a proposed community aquaponic greenhouse.
The society spearheading the project will hold an open house from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at W.A. Day school.
“The open house is intended to be an informal session,” explained Linda Gonnet of the greenhouse society. “Guests will be invited to visit a number of information stations and to talk to members of the team.”
Architect Mark Chambers will be at the open house to answer any questions from the public.
The society will present information using story boards and video.
The story board themes are as follows:

  • Community-owned greenhouses in other communities.
  • The history of the Fort Macleod community greenhouse project.
  • Greenhouse design.
  • Understanding aquaponic growing, with a small aquaponic set-up to view.
  • The impact the greenhouse could have on the health of the community.

One video explores the Groundswell Community Greenhouse at Invermere, which the Fort Macleod group has used as a “loose” model for its project.
The second video is about the use of greenhouses to enhance educational opportunities for students.
The greenhouse society is hopeful many community residents will attend the open house to get a first-hand look at the project and to learn more about it.
People who are concerned how the greenhouse might impact them should attend, Gonnet said.
The open house will also be of interest to people with children in Fort Macleod schools.
Anyone with an interest in environmental sustainability will find the open house of interest as well.
The society is also open to new members, so people looking for a new way to serve the community should attend the open house.

Alzheimer Society

