Fort Macleod community rallies to support family

Fort Macleod is rallying to support a family caught in a health care crisis.

Friends have organized a fund-raiser Saturday, Sept. 9 at Windy Rafters Barn Dance in support of the Gouchie family.

“We wanted to show the Gouchie family how much they are loved and supported by our community,” Kristi Edwards said. “We wanted a fun way to get people out and raise some money while we are at it.”

Jason Gouchie was diagnosed with cancer May 4 when doctors found a large mass on his duodenum and common bile duct.

On June 5 doctors removed the cancerous mass but a month later a pathology report showed six of the eight lymph nodes tested were cancerous.

On July 26 Gouchie received the official diagnosis of Stage 2B pancreatic cancer, which requires six months of aggressive chemotherapy.

The survival rate for people with Stage 2B pancreatic cancer is 30 per cent.

The health crisis has created a financial crisis for the family, prompting their friends to organize the fund-raiser.

“This will be a super fun, family friendly dance and carnival and a wonderful way for our community to come together in support of this amazing family who needs our help at this time,” Edwards said.

Windy Rafters Barn Dance offered the venue free of charge for the fund-raiser.

There will be food booths and a concession offering hot dogs, taco in a bag, corn on the cob, funnel cakes, cotton candy, snowcones, popcorn and more.

There will be live and silent auctions of services, baking and other goods, as well as raffles.

Face-painting, rides on the Cow Train, balloon animals, ring toss, bean bag toss, Plinko, golf putting and bounce houses will add to the fun.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with performances by the Lethbridge Community Taiko Drummers at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A dance gets under way at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 a person or $20 for a family, with additional costs for some of the activities.

All proceeds go to the Gouchie family.

“People can help by donating funds to help pay for the supplies for the benefit, donating items or services to auction and by attending the event and participating in the fun and games,” Edwards said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Fort Macleod Chiropractic office.

“This event is still in the early planning stages and open to more suggestions for additional activities,” Edwards added. “We would also greatly appreciate volunteers to run stations, offers of donations of services or goods for the auction and raffle items and prizes, or help with food for the concession.”