Fort Macleod Health Foundation plans Close to Your Heart fund-raising event

The Fort Macleod and District Health Foundation’s latest fund-raiser will support a special group of local residents.

The Close to Your Heart dinner, dance and auction is 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Fort Macleod and District Community Hall.

Proceeds from the event will go to the purchase of a new van for the special development unit at Fort Macleod Health Centre.

“The bus is incredibly important,” foundation chair Denise Joel said.

Joel said the bus is well-used by residents of the special development unit for medical appointments, day trips and social events, and can be rented by other groups.

The bus is also part of the health centre’s emergency response plan, to be used to evacuate special development unit residents in the event of a crisis.

“The SDU bus has been on the equipment replacement list for quite a few years,” Joel said. “We’re at a point now we felt it was time to look at something beneficial to a different section of our population in Fort Macleod.

The present bus was purchased in 1999 and is showing the effects of wear-and-tear from close to three decades of use.

The present bus has space for five wheelchairs and five seated individuals, and the new one will accommodate about the same number.

The new bus will cost $100,000.

“It’s a big purchase,” Joel admitted. “We think we’re about half way to getting it paid for.”

Radio personality Brooksie is the master of ceremonies for Close to Your Heart.

L.A. Chefs are catering a roast beef dinner, which is followed by a live auction conducted by Ryan Konynenbelt.

“We’re getting some really fabulous donations,” Joel said, listing a print by Fort Macleod artist Marney Delver, jewellery and a snowmobile trailer among the live auction items to come in so far.

The evening ends with a dance with music by DJ Tizio.

An in-town safe ride home service will be provided from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Just 200 tickets, which are being sold for $65 apiece, are available for the event.

The health foundation is optimistic Fort Macleod and district will support Close to Your Heart.

“Last year we were truly surprised how well supported it was,” Joel said.

For tickets or to donate to the auction call Denise Joel at 403-553-2787, Jaymie Lippa at 403-892-9780, Corinne Conner at 403-553-4388, Debbie Vanee at 403-553-2674, Merline Heal at 403-553-3010, Val Kostelansky at 403-892-2417, Dyan Lockhorst at 403-553 0099, Taylor Noga at 403-715-5415, Bev Hagen at 403-553-3799 or Lynda Hann at 403-553-2470.