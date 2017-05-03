Fort Macleod hosts Volunteer Week celebration

Fort Macleod last week paid tribute to the town’s many volunteers.

Volunteer Appreciation Night was April 24 at the Empress Theatre.

The event, which featured illusionist Richard Young, was part of National Volunteer Week celebrations.

“The community would not be where it is without volunteers,” Fort Macleod Family and Community Support Services director Angie O’Connor said.

O’Connor said the volunteer contributions improve the quality of life for everyone in Fort Macleod and district.

O’Connor cannot imagine what the town would be like without the people who come forward to lead projects, assist at community events and run programs.

“It would be a very sad state in our community,” O’Connor said.

Volunteers need to know they are appreciated and that their contributions to the community are valued.

“Behind the scenes there are a ton of things that go on,” O’Connor said. “It’s not an illusion. Those things are happening in our community and we really appreciate it.”

Deputy Mayor Brent Feyter said Fort Macleod is a great and busy community — thanks in large part to volunteers.

“Everyone stays active because of a lot of volunteers in our community,” Feyter said. “We want to say thank you for that.”

The deputy mayor said he witnesses people volunteering in many roles — from high profile positions to something as simple as picking up garbage at the recycling depot.

“It’s something people do because they care about the community,” Feyter said. “All those little things add up to so much.”

Feyter encouraged volunteers to provide council and administration with feedback if there are things the Town of Fort Macleod can do better.

“We appreciate feedback,” Feyter said. Continuous improvement is because of feedback. The more feedback the better we can help the community do what we do best.”