Fort Macleod Legion Branch 46 celebrating 90th anniversary

Fort Macleod Legion Branch No. 46 wants the community to help mark a milestone anniversary this weekend.

The Legion is hosting a 90th anniversary celebration with a steak supper and entertainment at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

“We would love to get as many out to this as possible as it is a huge milestone,” Legion secretary Liz Gill noted. “Everyone, members and the public, is welcome.”

Entertainment for the anniversary will be provided by Fort Macleod singer Leanne Meier and her band Steel Cut.

Guests can buy tickets for dinner and the entertainment, or just for the performance by Steel Cut.

Tickets are available at the Legion office from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon, or at the club after 4 p.m. (4:45 p.m. Thursday), or by calling 403-553-3121.

The Legion provides support to veterans and also donates money to community groups.

“We donate through many of the other organizations operating in this community,” Gill added.

The Legion also takes the lead in organizing the annual Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 at the community hall, and runs the Poppy Fund campaign during the same time period.

In addition, the Legion has a van that is loaned to community groups, and the organization and its ladies auxiliary provides bursaries for young people attending post-secondary education.

The Legion is also a supporter of the 2309 Fort Macleod Army Cadets.

A group of veterans who returned to Fort Macleod in 1918 before the end of the First World War started a local branch of the Great War Veterans Association.

In 1920 a joint committee was formed of the Great War Veterans Association, the Next of Kin Association and the Daughters of the Empire.

In 1924 an agreement was made to buy the present building for $5,000 in four annual payments of $1,250.

Part of the money was borrowed from members and the balance financed through the bank.

In 1926 the Great War Veterans Association was transferred to the Canadian legion, which later became the Royal Canadian Legion.

Signing the application for the charter for the Legion were W. Whitworth, D.W. Davis, W. Armer, H.S. Benson, A. Bodden, T.O. Drinkwater, W.O. Hoodless, Sam Heap, R. Horsburgh, A. Lambert, D. McPherson, C. McGladdery, R. MacDonald, J. Ridley, C. Thornton and J. Watson.

The Ladies Auxiliary to Branch No. 46 was formed in 1948 with charter members J. Buckwell, M. Burrows, M. Hartley, M. Patterson, L. Phillips, D. MacDonald, M. Murphy, R. Huntley, J. St. George, C. Huestis, C. Huntley, E. Hutton, G. Toogood and M. Keer.