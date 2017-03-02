Fort Macleod Lions Club funds musical ride uniforms at the Fort Museum

The Mounted Patrol at The Fort — Museum of the North West Mounted Police will look sharp this season thanks to a donation from the Lions Club.

The Lions last week donated $5,000 to buy 12 new jackets and sets of gauntlets for the riders who perform the Musical Ride in July and August.

“This is a huge success for the Fort because it has been many years since we have been able to update the troop,” Fort Museum manager Sandi Davis said. “We are very thankful for the donations we received, allowing us to achieve a goal we have had for many years.”

While attending a meeting convened by the Fort Macleod Chamber of Commerce to discuss Canada 150 plans, Davis told the group the Fort’s application for a federal grant was turned down.

The Lions, who also had representation at the meeting called by the Chamber, offered to help the Fort.

Davis said the red serge jackets are at least 20 years old, faded and some have torn lining.

“We are very excited to be able to purchase new uniforms for the museum,” Davis said.

The Lions donation allows the Fort Museum to buy 12 red serge jackets for the Mounted Patrol, along with a similar number of sets of gauntlets.

Davis said another $5,000 is needed to pay for new pants, helmets and accessories for the Mounted Patrol.