Fort Macleod marks World Day of Prayer

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on March 08 2017

evelyn mctrowe

Evelyn McTrowe was one of the readers of the World Day of Prayer service.

world day of prayer

A collection was taken to help fund World Day of Prayer grants for projects in Canada and around the world.

World Day of Prayer was marked Thursday in Fort Macleod with a service written by women of the Philippines.
Following the service at Holy Cross Church, the 70 people taking part were treated to authentic cuisine from that country by members of the local Filipino community.
Members of several Fort Macleod churches took part in reading the service prepared under the title, “Am I Being Unfair to You?”
The people attending World Day of Prayer were told women in the Philippines suffer discrimination and are treated as subordinates in the home, church and society.
The majority of Filipino women are poor and are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.
The individual stories of three Filipino women were told as part of the service.
The stories told of lives lived in daunting poverty, mistreatment at the hands of the well-off members of society, and trying to rebuild after a typhoon devastated a community.
The message was delivered that the fight for equality and rights must continue, and women of the Philippines must stand together.
The World Day of Prayer service also featured gospel readings, hymns and a collection to fund World Day of Prayer grants for projects in Canada and around the world.
World Day of Prayer is marked by Christians in more than 170 countries and in more than 2,000 communities in Canada.
World Day of Prayer has its roots in an ecumenical day of prayer organized by women in Canada and the U.S. in 1920.
This event became the international World Day of Prayer in 1922 and Christians around the world began celebrating this event on the first Friday of March.
In Canada, World Day of Prayer is co-ordinated by the Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada.

