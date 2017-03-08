Fort Macleod Mavericks advance to Midget C hockey provincials

Fort Macleod Mavericks took a short cut to the Midget C provincial hockey championship at Slave Lake.

The Mavericks blitzed the visiting High Country Rockies 12-1 Thursday to win the scheduled two-game, total-goal series.

By winning the first game by more than 10 goals, the Mavericks eliminated the need for the second game at Black Diamond.

The Midget C provincial tournament is March 23-26 at Slave Lake.

The Mavericks are now fund-raising to rent a 56 passenger bus to travel to Slave Lake.

“Competing in this tournament is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we would hate for anyone to miss out on such an experience due to accumulating expenses a trip such as this would cost a family,” manager Marci Stockton said. “Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated.”

Donations can be dropped off with Fort Macleod Minor Hockey treasurer Melanie Welsh at Fort Macleod Agencies.

Cheques can be made payable to the Fort Macleod Minor Hockey Association, specifying the money is to go towards Midget provincials.

Contact Marci Stockton at 403-331-7687 for further information.

Mavericks 12 Rockies 1

The Mavericks took control early in Thursday’s game as two goals by Stanley Morning Bull and a single by Parker Small Legs staked Fort Macleod to a 3-0 first period lead.

Kalem Krebs and Ethan Many Bears picked up assists on the first period goals.

Fort Macleod put the game way with six unanswered goals in the second period to lead 9-0.

Morning Bull had two goals and two assists in the second period, Jace Norlin and Jason Creighton each had a goal and an assist and Jacoby Provost and Chaz Vance also scored.

Many Bears assisted on two of the second period goals and Krebs, Jordy Welsh and Bryce Brown each had one helper.

High Country got its only goal three minutes into the third period.

Creighton popped two more goals to complete his hat trick and Brown also scored. Morning Bull and Jason Stockton had assists.

Brody Zmurchyk was in the Fort Macleod goal for the victory.

Taber 5 Mavericks 4

The Mavericks had their hopes of a Central Alberta Tier 4 Midget Hockey League championship crushed Friday night.

Taber Oil Kings held off a late rally to edge the Mavericks 5-4 to win their best-of-three quarterfinal series 2-1.

The Oil Kings advance to play Picture Butte Blades in the semifinals.

Fort Macleod had opened the series with a convincing 8-1 win on home ice but the Oil Kings rallied to tie the series with a 5-4 victory in their barn.

The Oil Kings started strong on Friday night, taking a 2-0 lead by the time the game was four minutes old.

Ethan Many Bears got Fort Macleod’s first goal with eight minutes left in the opening period, unassisted.

Taber stretched its lead to 5-1 with three consecutive goals to start the second period.

Jason Creighton scored goals seven seconds apart to cut Taber’s lead to 5-1 with 7:23 left in the second period.

Stanley Morning Bull assisted on two of Creighton’s goals and Many Bears had one helper.

The teams were scoreless through much of the third period until Creighton completed his hat trick with 8:29 to play. Jace Norlin assisted.

Fort Macleod pressed but could not get another puck past Taber goalie Ross Trey as the Oil Kings held on for a 5-4 win.

Brody Zmurchyk faced 24 shots in goal for Fort Macleod while his teammates directed 34 at the Taber goal.