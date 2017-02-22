Categorized | News, Sports

Fort Macleod Mustangs claim second place in Ranchland Hockey League

Jeremy Weasel Moccasin of the Kainai Braves collides with Ashton Zintel of the Fort Macleod Mustangs.

Ben Bohle (77) of the Fort Macleod Mustangs is stopped by Kainai Braves goalie Daylin Mistaken Chief.

Fort Macleod Mustangs goalie Dean Skidmore does the butterfly behind Mustangs defenceman Taylor Bilodeau and Kainai's Ferguson Calf Robe.

James Price (13) of the Fort Macleod Mustangs tries to jam the puck past Kainai Braves goalie Daylin Mistaken Chief.

Fort Macleod Mustangs split two weekend games to place second in the Ranchland Hockey League.
The Mustangs edged Kainai Braves 11-10 Friday and lost 7-4 to regular season champion Nanton Palominos on Saturday.
Mustangs 11 Braves 10
The Mustangs overcame a three-goal deficit Friday night to edge the visiting Braves 11-10.
Kainai led much of the way in the final regular season meeting between the two teams, holding period leads of 3-2 and 8-6.
With Kainai leading 9-8 late in the third period the Mustangs went on a tear, scoring three goals in a minute and a half to take a two-goal lead.
Kainai pulled to within a goal with 33 seconds left on the clock but could not get the equalizer.
James Price recorded a hat trick for Fort Macleod and set up another goal for a four-point night.
Abe Jensen had two goals and two assists, Cole Matson had two goals and one helper, and Kevin Olson and Ashton Zintel each had a goal and two assists for the Mustangs.
Ty Thomson had a goal and an assist and Ryan Cook also scored for Fort Macleod. Cody Berube had two assists and Ben Bohle had one.
Cam Creighton of Kainai was the game’s offensive star with three goals and four assists.
Cody Healy had two goals and three assists, Mike White Quills had a goal and three helpers and Ferguson Calf Robe, Ian Creighton, Waylon Heavy Runner and Manny Yellow Fly also scored for the Braves.
Tylin Oka picked up an assist on one Kainai goal.
Dean Skidmore faced 27 shots in the Fort Macleod goal while Daylin Mistaken Chief faced 29 shots in the Kainai net.
Nanton 7 Mustangs 4
The first-place Nanton Palominos beat the Mustangs 7-4 on Saturday.
James Price had two goals and an assist and Abe Jensen and Ryan Cook also scored. Cody Berube and Nic Bohle had assists.

