Fort Macleod rallies to fill food bank

When it was announced the Salvation Army Food Bank in Fort Macleod is desperately low on supplies, people were quick to respond.

Donations of food and cash began arriving earlier this month, and the Fort Macleod Lions Club has organized a food drive for Saturday, Sept. 30.

Lagging donations forced staff to deplete even reserve supplies in order to provide hampers to about 35 households a month..

“This shortage has been slowly rearing its ugly head for the last four months now,” said Jayden Castelli, who manages the food bank and thrift store in Fort Macleod for the Salvation Army. “We’ve been getting by with small donations coming in from the community. Now it’s to the point where it’s getting very difficult to fill the hampers with healthy food.”

The Lions Club made an $850 cash donation and on Saturday, Sept. 30 will help the community fill the Salvation Army van, which will be parked at the corner of Third Avenue and Main Street.

The Lions goal is to get 500 pounds of groceries to stock the shelves.

Anyone who can’t make it down to the truck can call Murray Sopher at 403-715-1442 or Michelle Harris at 403-892-3560 and they will pick up the donation.

When food bank shelves are well stocked at the food bank, a medium-sized hamper will include cereal, peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, beans, sauce, tomato sauce or paste, soup, Ichiban soup, macaroni and cheese, pasta noodles, canned meat, cake mix, two packs of crackers, two litres of juice, margarine and two pounds of ground beef.

A single hamper under the right circumstances includes the same type of items, but in smaller portions.

This year, Castelli has seen a 10 to 15 per cent increase in the number of families coming in to pick up a hamper.

The food bank is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week. Castelli will also help people who need a hamper when the thrift store is open from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Donations can be dropped off for the food bank at its location at the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue during thrift store hours.